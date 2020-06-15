Action Construction Equipments consolidated net profit rises 11.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.94% to Rs 305.47 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipments rose 11.72% to Rs 13.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 305.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 299.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.33% to Rs 52.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.88% to Rs 1156.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1342.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

