Action Construction Equipments consolidated net profit rises 11.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.94% to Rs 305.47 croreNet profit of Action Construction Equipments rose 11.72% to Rs 13.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.94% to Rs 305.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 299.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.33% to Rs 52.49 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.88% to Rs 1156.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1342.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales305.47299.67 2 1156.231342.53 -14 OPM %8.917.94 -7.927.28 - PBDT21.8123.75 -8 81.0495.96 -16 PBT18.1020.78 -13 68.0384.21 -19 NP13.6312.20 12 52.4956.04 -6
