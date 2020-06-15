Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 4.93% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 5.95% to Rs 70.38 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries rose 4.93% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.95% to Rs 70.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.71% to Rs 26.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 288.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 295.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

