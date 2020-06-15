Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit rises 4.93% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.95% to Rs 70.38 croreNet profit of Sahyadri Industries rose 4.93% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.95% to Rs 70.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 74.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.71% to Rs 26.57 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 31.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.25% to Rs 288.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 295.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales70.3874.83 -6 288.61295.24 -2 OPM %15.2216.93 -16.9223.15 - PBDT9.0110.88 -17 42.6261.22 -30 PBT5.306.22 -15 28.2842.95 -34 NP4.684.46 5 26.5731.90 -17
