Satin Creditcare Network standalone net profit declines 77.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network declined 77.50% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 374.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 328.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 19.84% to Rs 156.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 194.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 1397.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1370.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

