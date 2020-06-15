Satin Creditcare Network standalone net profit declines 77.50% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.80% to Rs 374.35 croreNet profit of Satin Creditcare Network declined 77.50% to Rs 12.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 374.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 328.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.84% to Rs 156.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 194.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.97% to Rs 1397.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1370.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales374.35328.96 14 1397.711370.77 2 OPM %41.5872.66 -57.2969.72 - PBDT21.4488.13 -76 228.37316.94 -28 PBT16.9384.72 -80 213.17305.62 -30 NP12.4855.47 -78 156.27194.94 -20
