Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit rises 294.12% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 67.05% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co rose 294.12% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 67.05% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 650.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.80% to Rs 3.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

