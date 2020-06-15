Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit rises 294.12% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Vimta Labs standalone net profit declines 97.93% in the March 2020 quarter
Sales rise 67.05% to Rs 1.47 crore

Net profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co rose 294.12% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 67.05% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 650.00% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 21.80% to Rs 3.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.470.88 67 3.522.89 22 OPM %63.2738.64 -41.7612.80 - PBDT0.960.37 159 1.640.57 188 PBT0.850.27 215 1.240.19 553 NP0.670.17 294 0.900.12 650

