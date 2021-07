Elgi Equipments update on restructuring of subsidiaries in Europe

Forms ELGi Compressors Southern Europe to promote sales in Italy

Elgi Equipments announced that its step down subsidiary in Europe, Rotair Spa. has formed a wholly owned Subsidiary Company in Europe by name ELGI COMPRESSORS SOUTHERN EUROPE, SRL. in Italy.

The Italian sales promoting activities of the Electric Powered Screw Air Compressors business of Rotair, Spa will be transferred to and henceforth performed by ELGi Compressors Southern Europe, Srl as part of the second phase of restructuring ELGi entities in Europe.

