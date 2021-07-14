Sequent receives EUGMP approval for tablets dosage manufacturing line in Turkey

-
Sequent Scientific (Sequent) today announced the EUGMP approval of its tablets dosage manufacturing line in Turkey.
The approval was further complimented by the successful renewal of EUGMP license for 8 other manufacturing lines for various dosage forms including beta-lactam, non-beta lactam, terminal sterilization, mastitis, powder beta-lactam, aerosol, pesticide, and solids in Turkey.
In addition to the EUGMP, the manufacturing lines in Turkey also hold GMP certificates from Turkish, Saudi, Ethiopian and Sudanese authorities.
With these approvals, Alivira now has multiple EUGMP approved facilities globally, allowing it to better serve the needs of its customers in the regulated markets of Europe, and access to alternative manufacturing sites to ensure supply of high quality products.
With over 120 product registrations, Sequent is the third-largest player in the Turkish ruminant market with a consolidated market share of ~10%, operating through its 100% subsidiaries of Provet and Topkim.
The company has already embarked upon significant expansion in Turkey to meet the growing requirements of the local market along with leveraging the sites for European and other strategic markets.
