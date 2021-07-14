TCS to invest $300 mn for expansion of operations in Arizona

Tata Consultancy Services announced plans to expand its operations in Arizona, investing more than $300 million by 2026 and hiring more than 220 employees by 2023, to meet the digital transformation needs of its customers. TCS will also continue to expand the reach of its STEM and Computer Science education programs in Arizona by increasing teacher training and online content for students over the next two years.

TCS' flagship Phoenix Business Center, one of 30 TCS facilities in the US, serves more than 50 customers across Arizona.

TCS currently has more than 780 employees in the state, helping clients in banking, manufacturing, healthcare, and utilities, manage their IT operations and harness technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and enterprise software to achieve their growth and transformation objectives. The new positions will be based at the Phoenix center as well as in client offices around the state.

