Emami Ltd Slips 2.43%

Emami Ltd fell 2.43% today to trade at Rs 534.7. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.4% to quote at 13674.52. The index is down 4.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Jyothy Labs Ltd decreased 1.44% and IFB Agro Industries Ltd lost 1.17% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 8.21 % over last one year compared to the 24.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Emami Ltd has lost 0.17% over last one month compared to 4.27% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 3.72% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1953 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17081 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 621.35 on 24 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 393.7 on 22 Dec 2020.

