Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd, Emami Paper Mills Ltd, DFM Foods Ltd and Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 March 2022.

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 964.4 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 57773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5665 shares in the past one month.

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd spiked 17.70% to Rs 1031. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1620 shares in the past one month.

Emami Paper Mills Ltd soared 14.49% to Rs 167.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 61643 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6574 shares in the past one month.

DFM Foods Ltd advanced 12.04% to Rs 269. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34571 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9903 shares in the past one month.

Nahar Industrial Enterprises Ltd spurt 10.45% to Rs 173.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24881 shares in the past one month.

