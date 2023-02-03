Emami consolidated net profit rises 7.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.20% to Rs 982.72 crore

Net profit of Emami rose 7.80% to Rs 237.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 219.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 982.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 971.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.982.72971.0629.8834.83298.72353.05251.48268.61237.13219.97

