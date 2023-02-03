Emami consolidated net profit rises 7.80% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.20% to Rs 982.72 croreNet profit of Emami rose 7.80% to Rs 237.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 219.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 982.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 971.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales982.72971.06 1 OPM %29.8834.83 -PBDT298.72353.05 -15 PBT251.48268.61 -6 NP237.13219.97 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU