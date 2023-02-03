JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Praj Industries consolidated net profit rises 68.15% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 47.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.31% to Rs 200.40 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 47.53% to Rs 21.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 200.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 195.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales200.40195.87 2 OPM %10.2210.68 -PBDT34.2424.70 39 PBT29.5419.48 52 NP21.7914.77 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU