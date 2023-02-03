Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 47.53% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.31% to Rs 200.40 croreNet profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 47.53% to Rs 21.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 200.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 195.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales200.40195.87 2 OPM %10.2210.68 -PBDT34.2424.70 39 PBT29.5419.48 52 NP21.7914.77 48
