Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 53.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.13% to Rs 221.67 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 53.47% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 221.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 238.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.221.67238.694.883.0810.977.659.896.707.755.05

