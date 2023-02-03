JUST IN
Business Standard

Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit rises 53.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.13% to Rs 221.67 crore

Net profit of Kriti Nutrients rose 53.47% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 221.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 238.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales221.67238.69 -7 OPM %4.883.08 -PBDT10.977.65 43 PBT9.896.70 48 NP7.755.05 53

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:29 IST

