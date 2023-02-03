Shyam Century Ferrous standalone net profit declines 61.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.28% to Rs 39.57 crore

Net profit of Shyam Century Ferrous declined 61.67% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.28% to Rs 39.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.39.5755.9517.4434.808.7120.837.7920.235.8015.13

