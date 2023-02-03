Shyam Century Ferrous standalone net profit declines 61.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Shyam Century Ferrous standalone net profit declines 47.75% in the September 2022 quarter
Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 95.71% in the December 2022 quarter
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries standalone net profit declines 31.62% in the September 2022 quarter
Chennai Ferrous Industries standalone net profit rises 85.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Century Enka to acquire additional stake in ABREL Century Energy
-
Sales decline 29.28% to Rs 39.57 croreNet profit of Shyam Century Ferrous declined 61.67% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.28% to Rs 39.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 55.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales39.5755.95 -29 OPM %17.4434.80 -PBDT8.7120.83 -58 PBT7.7920.23 -61 NP5.8015.13 -62
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU