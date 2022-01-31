Emami gains on buyback proposal

Emami advanced 1.37% to Rs 496.50 after the company said that its board will meet on 3 February 2022 to consider a proposal for the buyback of the equity shares of the company.

On the same day, the board will also consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2021 along with a proposal for declaration of a second interim equity dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

The company recorded 56% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 185 crore on a 7% rise in net sales to Rs 789 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Emami is one of India's leading FMCG companies engaged in manufacturing & marketing of personal care & healthcare products.

