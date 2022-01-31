Volumes jump at Chalet Hotels Ltd counter

Chalet Hotels Ltd saw volume of 17.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd, EIH Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 January 2022.

Chalet Hotels Ltd saw volume of 17.34 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.05% to Rs.256.70. Volumes stood at 1.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd registered volume of 169.12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.88 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.33% to Rs.51.95. Volumes stood at 28.13 lakh shares in the last session.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd witnessed volume of 3.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 88118 shares. The stock increased 10.81% to Rs.3,535.00. Volumes stood at 45992 shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd clocked volume of 8.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.57 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.01% to Rs.144.00. Volumes stood at 3.36 lakh shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd clocked volume of 10.11 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.85% to Rs.141.60. Volumes stood at 4.13 lakh shares in the last session.

