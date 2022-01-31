Globalspace Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd, Pioneer Embroideries Ltd, Alpa Laboratories Ltd and NACL Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 January 2022.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd lost 9.97% to Rs 83.05 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ambica Agarbathies Aroma & Industries Ltd crashed 8.83% to Rs 36.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 97708 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd tumbled 7.07% to Rs 58.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 88968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49156 shares in the past one month.

Alpa Laboratories Ltd shed 6.74% to Rs 85.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45540 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

NACL Industries Ltd slipped 5.62% to Rs 89.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78910 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44003 shares in the past one month.

