Emami Ltd extends losing spree

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 471.1, down 1.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.52% in last one year as compared to a 27.14% rally in NIFTY and a 11.91% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 471.1, down 1.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 15315.6. The Sensex is at 52130.36, up 1.14%.Emami Ltd has lost around 2.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33928.3, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 61.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)