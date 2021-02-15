NTPC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 95.9, down 0.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.06% in last one year as compared to a 27.14% rally in NIFTY and a 20.29% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 95.9, down 0.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 15315.6. The Sensex is at 52130.36, up 1.14%.NTPC Ltd has eased around 1.69% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17753.05, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 88.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 292.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 96.05, flat on the day. NTPC Ltd tumbled 13.06% in last one year as compared to a 27.14% rally in NIFTY and a 20.29% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

