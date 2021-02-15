Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd in demand

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 13700, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.05% in last one year as compared to a 27.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.81% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 13700, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 15306.75. The Sensex is at 52117.03, up 1.11%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has risen around 21.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33928.3, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7736 shares today, compared to the daily average of 18907 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 65.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

