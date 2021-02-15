Axis Bank Ltd up for third consecutive session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 773, up 3.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.69% in last one year as compared to a 27.07% jump in NIFTY and a 20.32% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 773, up 3.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 15306.75. The Sensex is at 52117.03, up 1.11%. Axis Bank Ltd has gained around 17.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 16.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36108.9, up 2.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 224.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 91.06 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

