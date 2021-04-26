Emami Ltd falls around 2%

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 495.2, down 1.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 11.77% in last one year as compared to a 56.04% rally in NIFTY and a 16.32% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 495.2, down 1.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 14484.2. The Sensex is at 48383.4, up 1.05%.Emami Ltd has added around 0.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33726.1, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 64.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)