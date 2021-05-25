Union Bank of India leads losers in 'A' group

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd, La Opala RG Ltd, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd and Ramco Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 May 2021.

Union Bank of India crashed 8.46% to Rs 35.15 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 45.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd tumbled 7.65% to Rs 296.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67567 shares in the past one month.

La Opala RG Ltd lost 6.76% to Rs 264.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 68415 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29480 shares in the past one month.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd shed 6.16% to Rs 735.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ramco Industries Ltd fell 5.77% to Rs 281.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 49954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15536 shares in the past one month.

