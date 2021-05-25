Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nagreeka Exports Ltd, Aarti Surfactants Ltd, Ginni Filaments Ltd and Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 May 2021.

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd lost 7.16% to Rs 46.65 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 38430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4513 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd crashed 6.76% to Rs 20. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2436 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3595 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Surfactants Ltd tumbled 6.24% to Rs 1379.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3508 shares in the past one month.

Ginni Filaments Ltd pared 5.37% to Rs 29.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50796 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54977 shares in the past one month.

Xelpmoc Design and Tech Ltd slipped 5.14% to Rs 285.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14065 shares in the past one month.

