TTK Prestige spurts after stellar Q4 performance

TTK Prestige jumped 4.37% to Rs 7681 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 85.36 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 8.60 crore in Q4 FY20.
Revenue from operations jumped 43% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 598.03 crore during the quarter.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 112.84 crore as compared to Rs 18.17 crore in Q4 FY20.
The company reported 27.6% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 236.78 crore on a 5.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,186.93 crore in the year ended 31 March 2021 as compared with the year ended 31 March 2020.
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per share for the financial year 2020-21.
TTK Prestige manufactures kitchen appliances and cookware, under the Prestige brand. The company is best known for its pressure cookers.
