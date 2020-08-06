Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 8.02% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.06% to Rs 516.23 croreNet profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT declined 8.02% to Rs 204.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 222.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.06% to Rs 516.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 549.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales516.23549.54 -6 OPM %80.9278.67 -PBDT338.02393.14 -14 PBT220.16254.01 -13 NP204.24222.04 -8
