JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Embassy Office Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 8.02% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.06% to Rs 516.23 crore

Net profit of Embassy Office Parks REIT declined 8.02% to Rs 204.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 222.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 6.06% to Rs 516.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 549.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales516.23549.54 -6 OPM %80.9278.67 -PBDT338.02393.14 -14 PBT220.16254.01 -13 NP204.24222.04 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 16:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU