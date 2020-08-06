Novartis India standalone net profit rises 455.70% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.41% to Rs 92.46 crore

Net profit of Novartis India rose 455.70% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.41% to Rs 92.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 109.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.92.46109.314.53-4.769.474.536.411.314.390.79

