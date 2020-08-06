Novartis India standalone net profit rises 455.70% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.41% to Rs 92.46 croreNet profit of Novartis India rose 455.70% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.41% to Rs 92.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 109.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales92.46109.31 -15 OPM %4.53-4.76 -PBDT9.474.53 109 PBT6.411.31 389 NP4.390.79 456
