JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries standalone net profit declines 97.74% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 76.43% to Rs 1.15 crore

Net profit of Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs rose 7.14% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.43% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.154.88 -76 OPM %38.269.22 -PBDT0.450.45 0 PBT0.400.37 8 NP0.300.28 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 15:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU