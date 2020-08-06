Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 76.43% to Rs 1.15 croreNet profit of Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs rose 7.14% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.43% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.154.88 -76 OPM %38.269.22 -PBDT0.450.45 0 PBT0.400.37 8 NP0.300.28 7
