Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Tiaan Ayurvedic & Herbs rose 7.14% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.43% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.154.8838.269.220.450.450.400.370.300.28

