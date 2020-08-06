SMIFS Capital Markets reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 7.89% to Rs 12.30 croreNet loss of SMIFS Capital Markets reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.89% to Rs 12.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.11% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.40% to Rs 44.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 44.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales12.3011.40 8 44.9944.37 1 OPM %-10.00-20.18 --7.47-7.32 - PBDT-0.670.14 PL 0.711.28 -45 PBT-0.81-0.02 -3950 0.150.66 -77 NP-0.850.08 PL 0.070.47 -85
