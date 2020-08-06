Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries standalone net profit declines 97.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 51.73% to Rs 28.82 crore

Net profit of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries declined 97.74% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.73% to Rs 28.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 59.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.28.8259.7010.6210.226.618.025.997.420.125.32

