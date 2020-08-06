Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries standalone net profit declines 97.74% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 51.73% to Rs 28.82 croreNet profit of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries declined 97.74% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 51.73% to Rs 28.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 59.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales28.8259.70 -52 OPM %10.6210.22 -PBDT6.618.02 -18 PBT5.997.42 -19 NP0.125.32 -98
