Emerald Leasing Finance And Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 68.18% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.88% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of Emerald Leasing Finance And Investment Co declined 68.18% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.88% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.32% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 7.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

