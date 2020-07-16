Emerald Leasing Finance And Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 68.18% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 11.88% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of Emerald Leasing Finance And Investment Co declined 68.18% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.88% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.32% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 7.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.302.61 -12 7.826.70 17 OPM %14.3538.31 -26.3426.87 - PBDT0.170.90 -81 1.671.65 1 PBT0.140.87 -84 1.641.63 1 NP0.140.44 -68 1.291.18 9

