Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 457.76% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.87% to Rs 124.34 crore

Net profit of Manaksia Steels rose 457.76% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.87% to Rs 124.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 200.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.24% to Rs 8.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.03% to Rs 536.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 687.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

