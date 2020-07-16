Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 457.76% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.87% to Rs 124.34 croreNet profit of Manaksia Steels rose 457.76% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.87% to Rs 124.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 200.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.24% to Rs 8.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.03% to Rs 536.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 687.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales124.34200.12 -38 536.39687.90 -22 OPM %8.332.41 -3.602.97 - PBDT11.315.38 110 19.9121.93 -9 PBT8.493.89 118 10.5315.98 -34 NP6.471.16 458 8.608.33 3
