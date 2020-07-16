Rolta India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 240.13 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.53% to Rs 394.97 crore

Net Loss of Rolta India reported to Rs 240.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2499.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.53% to Rs 394.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 389.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 914.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3657.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.94% to Rs 1492.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2161.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

