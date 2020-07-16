Shree Salasar Investments consolidated net profit rises 112.50% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.58% to Rs 0.38 croreNet profit of Shree Salasar Investments rose 112.50% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 22.58% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.53% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.380.31 23 0.840.68 24 OPM %50.0035.48 -36.9013.24 - PBDT0.190.10 90 0.280.07 300 PBT0.170.08 113 0.22-0.01 LP NP0.170.08 113 0.22-0.01 LP
