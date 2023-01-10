Emerald Leasing Finance And Investment Co consolidated net profit rises 53.42% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.56% to Rs 3.05 croreNet profit of Emerald Leasing Finance And Investment Co rose 53.42% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.56% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.052.41 27 OPM %56.7245.64 -PBDT1.500.97 55 PBT1.500.97 55 NP1.120.73 53
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
