Emerald Leasing Finance And Investment Co consolidated net profit rises 53.42% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.56% to Rs 3.05 crore

Net profit of Emerald Leasing Finance And Investment Co rose 53.42% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.56% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.052.4156.7245.641.500.971.500.971.120.73

