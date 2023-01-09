Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 11.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.11% to Rs 58229.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 11.02% to Rs 10846.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9769.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.11% to Rs 58229.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48885.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.58229.0048885.0026.7127.4815913.0014387.0014644.0013191.0010846.009769.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)