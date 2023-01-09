JUST IN
Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 11.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.11% to Rs 58229.00 crore

Net profit of Tata Consultancy Services rose 11.02% to Rs 10846.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9769.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.11% to Rs 58229.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48885.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales58229.0048885.00 19 OPM %26.7127.48 -PBDT15913.0014387.00 11 PBT14644.0013191.00 11 NP10846.009769.00 11

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 17:44 IST

