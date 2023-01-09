Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 47.50% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Tashi India declined 66.67% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 47.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.210.40 -48 OPM %57.1490.00 -PBDT0.080.23 -65 PBT0.080.23 -65 NP0.060.18 -67
