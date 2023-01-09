JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Singapore Market ends in Green
Business Standard

Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 47.50% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Tashi India declined 66.67% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 47.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.210.40 -48 OPM %57.1490.00 -PBDT0.080.23 -65 PBT0.080.23 -65 NP0.060.18 -67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 16:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU