Tashi India consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Tashi India declined 66.67% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 47.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.210.4057.1490.000.080.230.080.230.060.18

