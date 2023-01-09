Gyscoal Alloys consolidated net profit rises 2662.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 129.85% to Rs 15.40 crore

Net profit of Gyscoal Alloys rose 2662.50% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 129.85% to Rs 15.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.15.406.709.222.092.831.322.120.402.210.08

