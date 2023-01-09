Gyscoal Alloys consolidated net profit rises 2662.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 129.85% to Rs 15.40 croreNet profit of Gyscoal Alloys rose 2662.50% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 129.85% to Rs 15.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.406.70 130 OPM %9.222.09 -PBDT2.831.32 114 PBT2.120.40 430 NP2.210.08 2663
