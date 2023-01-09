JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex spurts 847 pts on positive global cues, Nifty ends above 18,100; IT shares advance
Business Standard

Gyscoal Alloys consolidated net profit rises 2662.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 129.85% to Rs 15.40 crore

Net profit of Gyscoal Alloys rose 2662.50% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 129.85% to Rs 15.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.406.70 130 OPM %9.222.09 -PBDT2.831.32 114 PBT2.120.40 430 NP2.210.08 2663

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 16:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU