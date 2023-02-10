MIL Industries standalone net profit declines 42.08% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 33.22% to Rs 9.63 crore

Net profit of MIL Industries declined 42.08% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.22% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.6314.4217.1314.421.792.811.472.431.061.83

