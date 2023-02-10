MIL Industries standalone net profit declines 42.08% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
MIL Industries standalone net profit rises 106.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Indag Rubber standalone net profit rises 85.87% in the September 2022 quarter
Indag Rubber standalone net profit rises 84.86% in the December 2022 quarter
Talbros Automotive gains after JV bags multi-year contract worth Rs 150 crore
Talbros Automotive Components receives multi-year order worth Rs 150 cr for rubber hoses
-
Sales decline 33.22% to Rs 9.63 croreNet profit of MIL Industries declined 42.08% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 33.22% to Rs 9.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.6314.42 -33 OPM %17.1314.42 -PBDT1.792.81 -36 PBT1.472.43 -40 NP1.061.83 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU