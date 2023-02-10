Unistar Multimedia standalone net profit rises 414.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 289.38% to Rs 4.40 crore

Net profit of Unistar Multimedia rose 414.29% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 289.38% to Rs 4.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.401.1330.0015.041.440.211.440.211.080.21

