Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 49.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.50% to Rs 88.52 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries declined 49.90% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 21.50% to Rs 88.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales88.52112.77 -22 OPM %11.0511.09 -PBDT6.008.82 -32 PBT3.506.66 -47 NP2.464.91 -50

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 14:55 IST

