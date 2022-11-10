Emmbi Industries standalone net profit declines 49.90% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.50% to Rs 88.52 crore

Net profit of Emmbi Industries declined 49.90% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 21.50% to Rs 88.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 112.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.88.52112.7711.0511.096.008.823.506.662.464.91

