NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit declines 41.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.91% to Rs 4.26 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company declined 41.91% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.91% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.265.7583.8093.913.575.413.575.412.374.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)