Everest Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
NBI Industrial Finance Company standalone net profit declines 41.91% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 25.91% to Rs 4.26 crore

Net profit of NBI Industrial Finance Company declined 41.91% to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 25.91% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.265.75 -26 OPM %83.8093.91 -PBDT3.575.41 -34 PBT3.575.41 -34 NP2.374.08 -42

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 14:55 IST

