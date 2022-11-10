Welspun Investments & Commercials standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.27% to Rs 4.00 crore

Net profit of Welspun Investments & Commercials rose 5.00% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.4.003.9598.0097.973.923.873.923.872.942.80

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)