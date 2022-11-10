JUST IN
Everest Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Welspun Investments & Commercials standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.27% to Rs 4.00 crore

Net profit of Welspun Investments & Commercials rose 5.00% to Rs 2.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.27% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.003.95 1 OPM %98.0097.97 -PBDT3.923.87 1 PBT3.923.87 1 NP2.942.80 5

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 14:55 IST

