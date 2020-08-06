Enbee Trade & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Enbee Trade & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Econo Trade India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 92.31% to Rs 0.02 croreNet Loss of Enbee Trade & Finance reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 92.31% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 35.34% to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.26 -92 0.861.33 -35 OPM %-3000.00-15.38 --63.9532.33 - PBDT-0.63-0.04 -1475 -0.580.43 PL PBT-0.68-0.05 -1260 -0.630.42 PL NP-0.44-0.06 -633 -0.480.28 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU