JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

RBI Introduces Automated Sweep-In And Sweep-Out (ASISO) Facility For End Of Day LAF Operations
Business Standard

Blue Star reports standalone net loss of Rs 30.52 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 64.22% to Rs 526.20 crore

Net loss of Blue Star reported to Rs 30.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 74.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.22% to Rs 526.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1470.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales526.201470.67 -64 OPM %-2.427.45 -PBDT-24.34124.50 PL PBT-44.23104.84 PL NP-30.5274.23 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 14:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU