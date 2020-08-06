SIL Investments standalone net profit declines 43.40% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.44% to Rs 4.16 croreNet profit of SIL Investments declined 43.40% to Rs 3.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 6.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 26.44% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.163.29 26 OPM %91.3578.12 -PBDT3.848.28 -54 PBT3.818.23 -54 NP3.906.89 -43
