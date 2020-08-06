JUST IN
Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 908.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.99% to Rs 61.46 crore

Net profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) rose 908.00% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.99% to Rs 61.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 67.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales61.4667.53 -9 OPM %10.824.77 -PBDT6.842.29 199 PBT5.320.80 565 NP5.040.50 908

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 14:44 IST

