Ponni Sugars (Erode) standalone net profit rises 908.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.99% to Rs 61.46 crore

Net profit of Ponni Sugars (Erode) rose 908.00% to Rs 5.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 8.99% to Rs 61.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 67.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.61.4667.5310.824.776.842.295.320.805.040.50

