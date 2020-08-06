Esab India standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.42% to Rs 124.31 crore

Net profit of Esab India declined 57.14% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.42% to Rs 124.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 181.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.124.31181.267.9014.0712.6928.879.5625.617.1716.73

