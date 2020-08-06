Esab India standalone net profit declines 57.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.42% to Rs 124.31 croreNet profit of Esab India declined 57.14% to Rs 7.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.42% to Rs 124.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 181.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales124.31181.26 -31 OPM %7.9014.07 -PBDT12.6928.87 -56 PBT9.5625.61 -63 NP7.1716.73 -57
