Jindal Hotels standalone net profit declines 31.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of declined 31.87% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 63.04% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 38.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

