Jindal Hotels standalone net profit declines 31.87% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.94% to Rs 10.78 croreNet profit of Jindal Hotels declined 31.87% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.94% to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 63.04% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.58% to Rs 38.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 33.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.7810.08 7 38.0333.78 13 OPM %30.8029.66 -31.0032.24 - PBDT2.242.06 9 7.197.08 2 PBT0.880.31 184 1.650.32 416 NP0.620.91 -32 1.500.92 63
