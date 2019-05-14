Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri standalone net profit declines 83.38% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 415.43 croreNet profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri declined 83.38% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 415.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 433.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.27% to Rs 15.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.73% to Rs 1763.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1750.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales415.43433.50 -4 1763.581750.79 1 OPM %3.374.38 -4.194.17 - PBDT4.3112.25 -65 33.0440.39 -18 PBT1.4810.13 -85 23.1231.90 -28 NP1.177.04 -83 15.3121.05 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU