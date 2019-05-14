Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri standalone net profit declines 83.38% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 4.17% to Rs 415.43 crore

Net profit of declined 83.38% to Rs 1.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.17% to Rs 415.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 433.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.27% to Rs 15.31 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 21.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.73% to Rs 1763.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1750.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

415.43433.501763.581750.793.374.384.194.174.3112.2533.0440.391.4810.1323.1231.901.177.0415.3121.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)