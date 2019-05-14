Paul Merchants standalone net profit declines 98.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 20.31% to Rs 960.33 crore

Net profit of declined 98.56% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 199.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 20.31% to Rs 960.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1205.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.94% to Rs 15.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 213.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 4898.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4539.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

